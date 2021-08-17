-$0.65 EPS Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). DermTech reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DermTech.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $967.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.06. DermTech has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

In other DermTech news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $124,644.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,929.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,799,675 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its stake in DermTech by 283.6% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $4,152,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $935,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

