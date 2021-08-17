$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.88. Incyte reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Incyte stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 38,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,831. Incyte has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 65,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

