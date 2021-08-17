$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,324 shares of company stock valued at $374,627. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC traded down $4.94 on Tuesday, hitting $36.81. 4,714,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

