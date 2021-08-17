$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

