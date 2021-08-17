$0.87 EPS Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

AX traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,421. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.72. Axos Financial has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

