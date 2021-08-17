$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,899.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $84.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

