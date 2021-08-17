$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $950.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $370.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $381.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $406.92.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

