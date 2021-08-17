$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

