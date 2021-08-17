$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

NYSE:TDS opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after buying an additional 4,616,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after buying an additional 1,789,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after buying an additional 682,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after buying an additional 102,722 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after buying an additional 1,752,500 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

