-$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the highest is ($1.23). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($4.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($4.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%.

ENTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.01. 206,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,306. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

