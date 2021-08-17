$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. Sempra Energy posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

SRE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,015. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.32. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

