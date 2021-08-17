$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. Sempra Energy posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

SRE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,015. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.32. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.