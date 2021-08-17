$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $369.67 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $374.47. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.23.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

