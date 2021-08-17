-$1.77 EPS Expected for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings. KLX Energy Services reported earnings of ($4.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($7.79) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.78) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KLX Energy Services.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

KLXE stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $44.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.37. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

In other KLX Energy Services news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,365.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $172,469.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,922 shares of company stock worth $606,441 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

