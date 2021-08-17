$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $7.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.62.

NYSE WSM opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,845,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

