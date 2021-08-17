$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $7.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,754.13.

CMG opened at $1,877.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,631.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,912.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $49,541,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

