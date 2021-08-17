119,815 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 119,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Envista as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Envista by 63.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Envista by 2,886.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,670. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

