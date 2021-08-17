125,000 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the second quarter worth $996,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRONU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

