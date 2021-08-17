$127.50 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report $127.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.10 million and the lowest is $125.90 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $127.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $511.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.70 million to $511.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $536.25 million, with estimates ranging from $535.30 million to $537.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $501.56.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $697.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.28. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total transaction of $929,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total transaction of $743,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $18,427,185. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

