12,978 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

AON stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,073. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $281.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.