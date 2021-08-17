16,166 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 98,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,517,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,268. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

