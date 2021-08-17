$183.84 Million in Sales Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post $183.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.04 million and the highest is $185.63 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $179.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $737.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.44 million to $741.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $757.96 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $768.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $46,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after buying an additional 733,176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after buying an additional 176,751 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $11,158,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,371,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,835,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUZ opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

