$183.84 Million in Sales Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post $183.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.04 million and the highest is $185.63 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $179.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $737.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.44 million to $741.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $757.96 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $768.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%.
NYSE CUZ opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
