1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.11

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 2706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

ONEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.12.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 34,114 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,574,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

