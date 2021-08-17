1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.51 Million

Brokerages expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to post $18.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $20.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year sales of $75.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $75.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $74.20 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $224.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

