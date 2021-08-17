1World (1WO) Market Cap Reaches $3.45 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. 1World has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $7,967.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 1World has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.96 or 0.00837681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00047006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00155531 BTC.

1World Profile

1World is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

