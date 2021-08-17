$2.06 EPS Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Pamela R. Klyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 920.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 262.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 111.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 167,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.