$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth $46,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.32. Polaris has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

