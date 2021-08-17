$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,888 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,740 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $45,554,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $43,677,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $18,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

