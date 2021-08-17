$2.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post $2.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Waters reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

NYSE:WAT opened at $408.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. Waters has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $411.24.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,938,197 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

