$2.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.45. Waters posted earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,938,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT opened at $408.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $411.24.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

