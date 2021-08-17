$2.45 EPS Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Netflix posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.96 to $11.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.14 to $13.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.91. 2,305,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.26.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

