$2.82 EPS Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post $2.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.62. Universal Health Services posted earnings per share of $2.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.60. 5,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

