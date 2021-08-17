2,011,231 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,011,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,798,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,506 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

