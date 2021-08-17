22,337 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after buying an additional 593,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after buying an additional 281,196 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after buying an additional 267,411 shares during the period. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after buying an additional 254,574 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.