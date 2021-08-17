$266.14 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce sales of $266.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.00 million and the lowest is $262.70 million. Unity Software reported sales of $200.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,063.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $11,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,183,368 shares of company stock worth $117,298,325 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 240.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,246 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $122.19 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion and a PE ratio of -55.54.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

