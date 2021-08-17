27,525 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $203,000.

VNQI stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $58.70. 187,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,037. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08.

