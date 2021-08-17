$28.69 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce sales of $28.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $28.10 million. Codexis posted sales of $18.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $101.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $103.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $120.18 million, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $131.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90. Codexis has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

