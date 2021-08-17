2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.61. 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF shares last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 6,983 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

