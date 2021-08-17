$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also reported sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $12.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.47, for a total transaction of $7,355,157.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,876,209.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,196 shares of company stock worth $50,049,999. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after buying an additional 65,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $603.90 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

