$3.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44. Watsco reported earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.90. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

