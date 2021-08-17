$3.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44. Watsco reported earnings per share of $2.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.90. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.
