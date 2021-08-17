315,536 Shares in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 315,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.98% of KludeIn I Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $594,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,433,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $14,595,000. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INKA opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

