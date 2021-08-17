337,774 Shares in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 337,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere in the first quarter worth $10,956,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere in the first quarter worth $7,968,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Levere in the first quarter valued at $7,470,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Levere in the first quarter valued at $5,976,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Levere in the first quarter valued at $4,980,000.

Shares of LVRAU opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

