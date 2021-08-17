36Kr (KRKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). 36Kr had a negative net margin of 61.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KRKR opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. 36Kr has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

