$388.75 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to post sales of $388.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $402.28 million and the lowest is $379.51 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $363.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after buying an additional 88,123 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

