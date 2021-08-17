3,955 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Deere & Company accounts for 1.3% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $7.04 on Tuesday, reaching $375.99. 53,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $189.38 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

