3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce sales of $8.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.79 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $35.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.93 billion to $35.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.70 billion to $37.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,779.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 380,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,629,000 after acquiring an additional 375,766 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $202.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

