$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report sales of $4.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $4.54 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $17.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.95 billion to $17.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 823.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 677,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52,470 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,896,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,554,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,969,000 after acquiring an additional 237,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.