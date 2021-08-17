$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce $4.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.48 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $18.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.90 billion to $19.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,873,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 50.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $234.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

