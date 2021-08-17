$414.70 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post sales of $414.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $483.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.11 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $290.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%.

CPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.80. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

