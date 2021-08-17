$429.65 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to announce sales of $429.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $426.00 million and the highest is $433.30 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $404.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

ATSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $864,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

