$451.28 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report $451.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.00 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $353.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.39.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $319.22 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

